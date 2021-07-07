7 years after tornado, farm family rebounds and thrives

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It has been 7 years since a tornado ripped through the O’Brien Family Dairy, but Dan and Tonya O’Brien still remember it like it was yesterday.

Tonya was getting changed to go milk with Dan and their son, Jake.

“All of a sudden I hear a crash in our bedroom and the roof starts coming off. So I ran and hid under a desk and I tried calling him, but I kept getting disconnected,” she said.

Dan and Jake were already in the barn and had to run for cover.

“We went in the milk house and hunkered down between the bulk tanks, and when it was over, we heard silence for five minutes before we heard anything from the cattle,” said Dan.

A terrifying experience they won’t soon forget, but one from which they’ve moved forward.

From the ruin of the barn, the family has rebuilt. There’s now a processing plant and the family sells their own cheese curd.

Soon they’ll be bottling their own milk as well.

The family actually had aspirations to produce milk and curds before the tornado.

“The day of the tornado, 7 years ago, we dug a new drain line for the project. Of course that night, everything changed,” said Dan.

But with hard work, and a lot of support from the community, that dream that was literally crushed is now thriving.

“Everybody wants some of that cheese! It’s phenomenal cheese curd,” said Dan.

And if you’re wondering what happened to the cows that survived the tornado, some are still alive and putting their milk toward the curds.

“It feels rejuvenated. Not sad. It feels like, let’s move forward,” said Dan.

