Ania Rose Plaisted, 9 months, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
9 month old Ania Rose Plaisted passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.(Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Services for 9 month old Ania Rose Plaisted, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse will be held privately for the family. 

Ania was born September 11, 2020 to Courtney Hoadley and Richard Plaisted, Hermon. 

Ania is survived by her parents, her two brothers, Wyatt and Aiden Hoadley, Hermon; her maternal grandmother, Rebecca Laflair and companion Glenn Webster, Norwood;  her maternal Great grandmothers, Marlene “Penny” Hoadley, Potsdam and Ruth Campbell, Chase Mills; her paternal grandparents, Nina Plaisted and Mike Polowchenu, Hermon; her maternal aunt, Sabryna Campbell, Potsdam; her maternal uncle, Steven J. Campbell II, Potsdam; as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

In her short time here, Ania enjoyed eating and playing with the farm animals at home. 

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ania Rose Plaisted.

