CNY Playhouse Gets a New Home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

One of my favorite theater groups in Central New York has found a new home… so happy to hear that Central New York Playhouse is coming back.

Here is the press release they send me:

Beginning this fall, CNY Playhouse’s new home will be in the theatre space at Atonement Lutheran Church in Syracuse. We are currently preparing for a return to performances and we can’t wait to welcome you back!

Atonement Lutheran Church is located at 116 West Glen Ave in Syracuse. There is ample parking onsite and we are also accessible via Centro Bus at the intersection of Glen Ave & South Salina Street (Route: SYR 10). The theatre space is accessible via elevator or stairs.

The past year has been a great time of reflection for our board about the direction of our company and opportunities for growth.

We know we need to be a more inclusive company (both for our artists and our audiences) and we are grateful for the work of our Anti-Racism Task Force in creating recommendations for a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive future. We believe this move is a move towards being more actively involved in our community, being able to reach a more diverse artist and audience base, and being able to partner with other organizations who are doing great work in the city.

We’ll be opening to audiences in September with a one-weekend revival of “The Guys” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Our first full production will be in December, and we will be soliciting scripts/directors soon!

We can’t thank you enough for your support in keeping us afloat and making this reopening possible. We want to extend a special thanks to the Gratien Family and Mike Intaglietta/the Landmark Theatre for providing us with storage space and to Garrett Heater’s 3 x 10 Virtual Play Festival and Baldwinsville Theatre Guild for their donations and support.

We’ll see you in the fall.

CNY Playhouse Facebook

CNY Playhouse website

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.