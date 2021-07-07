Dawn M. (Curran) Corliss, 66, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dawn M. (Curran) Corliss, 66, of 9 Laurel Ave, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Dawn was born on July 31, 1954 in Malone, the daughter of the late Gerald T. and Beverly E. (Farmer) Curran. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Holy Family High School. She first married Benjamin Pitts and was blessed with two children. He predeceased her in 1999. She later married Steven N. Corliss on September 22, 2001 in Massena with Justice James Crandall, officiating. Steve predeceased her on May 16, 2007.

Dawn was proudly employed as a crossing guard at various school crosswalks throughout Massena. She had a great love for playing Bingo and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.

Dawn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Peter Smith of Cheektowaga; her grandchildren, Ian Pitts, and Gabriel and Alexandra Smith; her brothers, Bruce Curran of Lake Placid and Rodney Curran and his wife, Bonnie of Massena; her sister and her husband, Kathy and James Stafford of Alexandria, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Dawn was tragically predeceased by her son, Jamie Pitts on August 10, 2017 and her brothers, Steven and Timothy Curran.

Friends may call on Friday 12-2:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Louisville Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley to be used towards the memorial Teddy Bear Program.

