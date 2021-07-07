Dorothy M. Snyder, 97, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. Snyder, age 97, formerly of 3443 Halifax Road, Copenhagen died peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Sunset Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY.

Mrs. Snyder was born May 26, 1924 in Lowville, NY the daughter of the late Warren & Flora (Weller) Arthur. She attended country school until the 8th grade on Route 126 and later graduated from Lowville Academy in 1942.

She married the late Clifford F. Snyder on October 29, 1943 at her parent’s home in Lowville, NY. Dorothy was primarily a homemaker. Mr. Snyder died on November 24, 2009.

She is survived by her two daughters: Rita Carroll of Copenhagen, NY; Patricia and her husband Mark Keefe of Coventry, Rhode Island; and seven sons: Gerald Snyder, Copenhagen; Bernard and his wife Susan Snyder of Florida; Melvin Snyder and Bruce Snyder of Copenhagen, NY; Gary and his wife Barbara Snyder of Vinton, VA; Roger and his wife Catherine Snyder of Copenhagen, NY; Marvin and Pat Snyder of Virginia; along with 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, several special nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by two brothers, Delvan & Floyd Arthur and two sisters, Ada Hulbert & Genevieve Chase and a son in law, Thomas Carroll and a daughter in law, MaryAnne Snyder.

Dorothy enjoyed crocheting and knitting, she knitted a beautiful blanket for each grandchild for a High School Graduation gift.

There will be no Calling Hours. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 9, 2021 with Pastor George Gray, officiating at the River of Life Fellowship located at 9871 Number Three Rd, Copenhagen, NY 13626. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband and burial will follow the service in the Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River, NY.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 500 State Street. Carthage New York 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfueneralhome.com

Donations in her memory can be made:

Copenhagen Fire Department, 9932 NY-12, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or

Sunset Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 232 Academy St, Boonville, NY 13309.

