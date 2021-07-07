Advertisement

Drugs, make-shift weapons found at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Drugs and make-shift weapons were recovered recently at the Cape Vincent prison, according to the union that represents correctional officers.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, or NYSCOPBA, reports an officer found Suboxone strips hidden inside the tongue of a pair of sneakers that had been mailed to the prison.

That same day, June 30, an officer found a 6-inch “metal ice pick type weapon” on an inmate, the union said.

In addition, NYSCOPBA said staff recovered two weapons hidden in one of the housing dorms during a routine search.

