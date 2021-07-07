Earl F. Pitts, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Earl F. Pitts, 81, of Wilson Ave, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness.

Earl was born on September 16, 1939 in Brasher Falls, the son of the late Harold W. and Bernice (McGregor) Pitts. Earl was a hard worker who owned and operated Stewart Brothers Janitorial Services for many years. He greatly enjoyed mowing lawns and doing property maintenance for his customers. He also was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and following NASCAR.

Earl is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Candy Black of Central Square; his granddaughters, Chantel, Ashley, and Amber; his companion of 21 years, Cindy Hill; her daughter, Jessica Hill and her children, Nevaeh, Ryleigh, Ava, and Madelyn; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his longtime companion, Marjorie Black; a stepson, Michael Black; his sister, Flossie O’Connell Spink; her brothers, Milton, Victor, Benjamin, Fletcher, Harold, and Bernard Pitts.

At his request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held privately with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or American Lung Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.