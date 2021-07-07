Advertisement

Fort Drum soldiers welcomed home from Afghanistan

Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan Tuesday.
Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan Tuesday.(Fort Drum)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan Tuesday.

The ceremony was held on post for 50 soldiers from the division’s Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

The troopers were reunited with their families after being deployed for 13 months to Afghanistan - some of the last American soldiers to be in that theater of war.

It comes as reports say the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision

Latest News

Power outage
Power outage planned in village of Theresa
PFC Eduardo Flores
Missing soldier returned to Fort Drum
Candles
Fred E. Stotzer, 96, of Star Lake
WWNY
25th Annual Laverty Golf Tournament coming up this weekend