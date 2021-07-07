Fort Drum soldiers welcomed home from Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan Tuesday.

The ceremony was held on post for 50 soldiers from the division’s Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

The troopers were reunited with their families after being deployed for 13 months to Afghanistan - some of the last American soldiers to be in that theater of war.

It comes as reports say the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete.

