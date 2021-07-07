Advertisement

Getting ready for Jefferson County Fair

Tents set up for Jefferson County Fair
Tents set up for Jefferson County Fair(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Watertown’s Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, things are coming to life.

That’s because the Jefferson County Fair kicks off next Tuesday.

Nothing is inside the tents yet. Animals will arrive early next week.

“We didn’t find out for sure that we were going to be able to have a fair until, like, the 17th of May. That’s getting ready fast. We had done a lot of prep work based on the idea that we were going to have a fair,” said Bob Simpson, president, Jefferson County Agriculture Society.

Despite the short turnaround, Simpson says they’ll have a mostly normal fair. Food vendors are expected to arrive on Saturday, rides and games on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay

Latest News

handgun graphic.
Republicans: Cuomo policies to blame for gun violence
O’Brien Family Dairy
7 years after tornado, farm family rebounds and thrives
Eyesore targeted for demolition
Getting rid of eyesores: a double-edged sword
Coins
Coin shortage continues, banks ask you to bring in your spare change