Getting ready for Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Watertown’s Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, things are coming to life.

That’s because the Jefferson County Fair kicks off next Tuesday.

Nothing is inside the tents yet. Animals will arrive early next week.

“We didn’t find out for sure that we were going to be able to have a fair until, like, the 17th of May. That’s getting ready fast. We had done a lot of prep work based on the idea that we were going to have a fair,” said Bob Simpson, president, Jefferson County Agriculture Society.

Despite the short turnaround, Simpson says they’ll have a mostly normal fair. Food vendors are expected to arrive on Saturday, rides and games on Monday.

