Getting rid of eyesores: a double-edged sword

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eyesores left standing for years. Some are about to come down. But there’s little sense of victory in St. Lawrence County communities.

A five-year battle to rid a Massena neighborhood of an eyesore is near its end.

“Once it’s down it will feel a little less claustrophobic – like a breath of fresh air,” said Liam O’Neill, East Orvis Street neighbor.

Neighbors have endured its sight since a 2016 fire gutted it. An uncooperative owner and apparent sham title transfer kept it standing. Now the village is accepting bids for its demolition.

“I feel bad for the residents that live near it. I couldn’t imagine having to live near something like that for so long,” said Timothy Ahlfeld, Massena mayor.

Ahlfeld says he and other officials hear about it plenty. But following all requirements of the law to wrest control from an owner can take years. Neighbors had heard about it.

“I think it was something, like, legally. So, we were just a little frustrated because there was really nothing we could do about it,” said O’Neill.

The owner will be sent the demolition bill. If the owner doesn’t pay, it goes on their taxes. They often don’t pay, so taxpayers end up footing the bill.

It’s not just Massena that has this problem. You’ll find dilapidated hulks like this in communities across the county.

Fire four years ago gutted an apartment building on West Main Street in Norfolk. The owner left it standing, so the town got a court order. It will come down this summer. But there’s no sense of victory.

“I hate having the taxpayers pay for somebody else’s problem. And it really is somebody else’s problem,” said Charles Pernice, Norfolk town supervisor.

Also coming down will be a collapsed Raymondville house. The town will pay contractors a combined $42,800 for the two demolitions.

