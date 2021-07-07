WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grace A. Londraville, 92, of Watertown, passed away peacefully July 6, 2021 at her home where she was surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 16, 1928 in DeKalb, NY, daughter of Edwin P. and Gertrude B. (Stevenson) Holland, she graduated from Gouverneur High School. She then graduated from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music.

Grace taught in DeFeriet and was a substitute teacher in the Watertown School District until she became a social worker with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, where she worked from 1969 until her retirement on June 1, 1987.

She is a former director of the YWCA, the Community Action Planning Council, and the Neighbors of Watertown.

She married Robert C. “Bob” Londraville on March 26, 1951 at St. James Rectory in Carthage. Bob was a civil engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation from June 21, 1948 until his retirement on May 13, 1987.

The couple resided in Watertown before moving to Pillar Point for ten years then returning to Watertown in 1997.

Grace enjoyed knitting, baking, ceramics, and playing the piano.

Among her survivors are her husband, Robert C. “Bob” Londraville; son Robert F. Londraville, Sherwood, AR; son and daughter-in-law Mark R. and Kathryn Londraville, Potsdam, NY; daughter Amy L. Johnson, Rochester, NY; nine grandchildren, Jordan (Kelly) Londraville, Brandi (John) Burnett, Michael Londraville, Amelia Graycen, Erin Londraville and Phil Haught, Arison (Caitlyn) Cain, Aaron, Adam and Addison Londraville; six great-grandchildren Liam, Jade, Colden, Andromeda, Grace, and Adilynn; sister, Marjorie Dier, Canton, NY; brother, Monte W.(Carolyn) Holland, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a son-in-law, Randy Johnson; three sisters, Ardis Bigelow, Fern O’Brien, and Joyce K. O’dell; and four brothers, Lynn, Elwin, Alton, and Worth Holland.

The family would like to thank their caregivers, Janet Canell, Diane Kilburn, Kim Hopkins, and especially Connie Flake, for all the special care provided to their beloved wife and mother. The family would also like to thank the Watertown Fire Department and Samaritan Home Health for their assistance.

Calling hours will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

