Heavy rain on the way

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain mostly dry tonight before some heavy rain and thunderstorms move in on Wednesday.

The best chance of rain Wednesday will be between 10 AM and 2 PM.

Highs for Wednesday will stay in the 60s.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into the north country on Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves through and Hurricane Elsa moves along the coast of New York State. By the time Elsa reaches the Northeast it will have decreased to a tropical depression but will still bring lots of rain to the state.

The only day we won’t have a chance of rain will be Saturday.

