JoAnn McCarthy, 52, of Lacona

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
LACONA, New York (WWNY) - JoAnn McCarthy, 52, Lacona passed away Saturday, July 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center, where she had been a patient for serveral months.

Born in Middletown, NY the daughter to the late Albert and Florance Hadden Philhower, Sr.

JoAnn worked as a bus driver for 25 years, her last 13 years was with for Pulaski Academy Central School District and Valley Central.

She is survived by her fiance, Wayde Stawarz, Lacona, NY; her children, Sabrina Murphy, Orwell, NY; Tabitha (Alan) Montanya, Wallkill, NY; Scott McCarthy, Orange County, NY; Brittnay (Daniel) Swem, Carthage, NY; Jessica Stawarz, Indiana; her sister Sherry Philhower, brother Albert Philhower and 8 grandchildren, Olivia, Landon, Caiden, Emilia, Cooper, Maiya, Lukas and Adrianna. Also surviving are 4 step-grandchildren, Trenton, Gavin, Alyssa and Danica.

JoAnn was a loving Mom and grandmother who enjoy spending time with her family.

A celebration of life for Joann will be held at the convienence of her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

