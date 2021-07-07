NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Lance A. Jensen, 38, of Nicholville will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Garner Funeral Service. Lance passed away in a car accident on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Mr. Jensen is survived by his children Dallas Sweeney and Zepplin Jensen, his parents Gordon Merrick and Cheryl Jensen of Lisbon; brothers Gordon Merrick III, Lucas (Jodie) Merrick, Derrick Merrick, and Torrey (Mackenzie Simmons) Merrick; sisters Leslie Merrick, Cambray (Kyle) Dunkelburg, and Shaylyn (Josh Streeter) Merrick), uncles Dale Jensen, Allen (Gail) Jensen, Fred (Donna) Jensen, Billy Merrick, Scott Ramsey, and aunts Brandy Merrick, Bonnie Ling, Maryann Richards, Tammie and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Burton and Evelyn Merrick and Maternal grandparents Fred and Dorothy Jensen and an aunt Sandy Ramsey.

Lance was born on November 4, 1982 in Geneva, NY to Gordon Merrick and Cheryl Jensen. He graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School in 2001 and continued his education at SUNY Canton. During his career, he worked for the Laborers’ International Union in Malone, Perras Excavating in Massena, and most recently at Lowe’s in Potsdam.

Working was something Lance never shied away from and he enjoyed his employment in the construction industry, renovating houses, making furniture from cedar, helping his uncle Bill at Bill’s Auto in Canton, hunting, and especially fishing for walleye and trout in Nicholville, Coles Creek and on the St. Lawrence River. He liked spending summers with his Uncle Dale Jensen and Matt Mitchell fishing on Keuka Lake. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his son and daughter, because he believed that being a father was one of his greatest accomplishments.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lance’s family for a memorial fund for his children. Thoughts, condolences and fond memories can be made to Lance’s family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.