Lawmakers vote to apply for grant for Thompson Park amphitheater

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown commits to fronting $1 million toward a Thompson Park amphitheater.

At Monday night’s council meeting, city leaders voted to apply for a U.S. Department of Defense grant.

If won, it would provide more than $7.5 million for the amphitheater. The city would be responsible for $1 million in “soft costs.”

Designs show the seating layout and stage, which would be open to the public year-round.

What you don’t see is the building under the stage, which would be the “backstage” area for performers.

The project also includes new parking spaces designated for performers and staff.

The only council member to vote against the application was Leonard Spaziani. He questions how much money the amphitheater would bring in with only a handful of outdoor shows held in Watertown each year.

I’m not for it, I’m not against it,” he said. “I’d just like to see facts and figures, not guesstimates.

“I think it would bring in a lot of visitors to the area,” council member Sarah Compo Pierce said, “and enhance quality of life for everybody if we are successful in getting this grant.”

The DOD application has to be in by next Monday. The funds would also go to improving the park’s trails.

