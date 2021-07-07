Advertisement

Lawmakers vote to apply for grant for Thompson Park amphitheater

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown commits to fronting $1 million toward a Thompson Park amphitheater.

At Monday night’s council meeting, city leaders voted to apply for a U.S. Department of Defense grant.

If won, it would provide more than $7.5 million for the amphitheater. The city would be responsible for $1 million in “soft costs.”

Designs show the seating layout and stage, which would be open to the public year-round.

What you don’t see is the building under the stage, which would be the “backstage” area for performers.

The project also includes new parking spaces designated for performers and staff.

The only council member to vote against the application was Leonard Spaziani. He questions how much money the amphitheater would bring in with only a handful of outdoor shows held in Watertown each year.

I’m not for it, I’m not against it,” he said. “I’d just like to see facts and figures, not guesstimates.

“I think it would bring in a lot of visitors to the area,” council member Sarah Compo Pierce said, “and enhance quality of life for everybody if we are successful in getting this grant.”

The DOD application has to be in by next Monday. The funds would also go to improving the park’s trails.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Recreational Marijuana
Hundreds sign petition to allow marijuana shops in Watertown
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Gene-Paul Brennan
Brennan ends county legislator campaign
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Relief from the heat
Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Watertown sets public hearing on cannabis opt-out law
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay