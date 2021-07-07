Lawrence M. “Larry” Mace, 82, of Brier Hill

BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - There will be a Graveside Service, with Military Honors, on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Morristown at 12:00 for Lawrence M. “Larry” Mace, 82. Pastor Robert LaClair, Jr. will be the officiant.

A Memorial service at 1:00 at the Brier Hill Fire Department Community Room will follow the Graveside Service.

Mr. Mace passed away on Monday February 1, 2021 at his home under the comforting care of his family.

If friends desire in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department Dive Team, 2678 State Highway 37, Brier Hill, 13614.

Condolences and photos can be sent online to www.islandviewfs.com

Surviving Larry Mace are his wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen, four sons and daughters-in-law; Gary Lee (Amy), Oswego, NY, Robert John (Rayleen), Leavenworth, KS. Thomas Lynn (Chayo), Mesa, AZ, Douglas Scott (Vanessa) Allentown, PA and one daughter Tammie Lynn Mace, Brier Hill. One sister; Joan Narrow, Myrtle Beach, SC, two brothers-in-law; Robert (Joan) Hawthorne, ,Hammond, Douglas (Dorothy) Hawthorne, Temecula, CA and three sisters-in-law; Elaine (Raymond) Langtry, Brier Hill, Kathleen (Pete) Hunter, Brier Hill, Carol Hawthorne, Harrisville, NY.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren; Elizabeth, Julissa (Drew), Anthony, Julian, Katie, Matthew, Morgan, Doug (Paige) and Lauren (Adam). Four great grandchildren; Clara Belle Mace, Ashton and Alex Rogers and Camilus Horn. Four God Children; Kevin and Dan Mace, Robyn Bickelhaupt and Roni Dickhout, and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was predeceased by twin daughters, Joni and Janie and a brother Jerry Lee Mace.

Larry was born on November 3, 1938 in Potsdam, son of Maurice and Daisy Mace and attended and graduated from Morristown Central School in 1958.

Larry served in the US Navy from September 8, 1958 until his honorable discharge on February 14, 1961.

On February 21, 1960 he married Mary Ellen Hawthorne at the Methodist Church in Morristown, with Rev. Charles E. Thompson officiating.

Larry worked as a supervisor at various milk production facilities in St. Lawrence County including Universal Foods and Stella Cheese Plant in Ogdensburg and Heuvelton.

After retirement from the cheese industry, Larry worked at Jacques Cartier State Park, operated the Hammond Agway and the Briar Patch Greenhouse in Brier Hill with his wife.

Larry was a fireman and Commissioner for the Brier Hill Fire Department and was a member of the Oddfellows, Hammond Lodge.

Larry enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends where he was famous for his one-liners.

Larry will be missed by all.

