Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Rochester-area man, who had been the subject of a state police search, is in a north country jail after a brief standoff with law enforcement officials.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office took 28 year old Michael Pryce of Marion into custody over the weekend.

Officials said they found Pryce in a camp off Ruddy Road in the town of Madrid on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pryce barricaded himself inside the camp with a shotgun. After a short standoff, officials said he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Pryce was arrested Sunday on counts of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass.

He was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and ordered held in the county jail.

Officials said further charges are possible.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by state police, the Canton Police Department, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

Last week, state police alerted the public that Pryce might be in the north country.

Troopers said he had suffered a head injury prior to him being reported missing on June 27.

He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Buffalo Street in the town of Marion, which is located about 20 miles east of Rochester.

Pryce’s mother, Shannon Rupert, told 7 News her son was born in Potsdam and grew up in the Madrid area, where he still has family.

She said he had suffered an unexplained head injury that resulted in a concussion and required in 5 staples to the top of his head.

A Rochester television station reported the search for Pryce was connected to an investigation at a Sodus home, which was surrounded by yellow police tape.

