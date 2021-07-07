Missing soldier returned to Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Fort Drum soldier is back on post after going missing in southern California last month.

Officials with the 10th Mountain Division say Private First Class Eduardo Flores returned to Fort Drum Monday.

He was found in California, and was believed to be with his girlfriend.

Both were first reported missing at the end of June.

