Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Home Health helps people with chronic diseases get treatment at home rather than making frequent trips to their doctor’s office or a hospital.

Clinical liaison nurse Kristy Graveline talked about the program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch the video above for her full explanation of the services offered.

Samaritan Home Health works with primary care doctors to help patients deal with such conditions as COPD, congestive heart failure, and diabetes.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com or by calling 315-782-0415.

