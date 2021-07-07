Advertisement

Morristown Holding a Caucus

On July 17th
morristown caucus
morristown caucus(upstate ny living)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Democrats in the Town of Morristown will meet for a caucus on Saturday, July 17th at 1 pm in the Town office building at 604 Main Street in Morristown.  A caucus, rather than a primary, is the method used in the Town to select candidates for the Democratic line in the general election in November.  The positions which will be on the fall ballot are Supervisor, Town Clerk, Supt. of Highways, two seats on the Town Council, and Town Justice.  The position of Town Justice may be eliminated.  The Morristown Town Council has started the procedure to reduce the number of Justices from two to one, a process that may be done before the general election.

One incumbent on the Town Council, Chris Coffin, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination, saying “we have issues to address in Morristown including removal of the bridge in the Morristown Bay; use of an anticipated grant for several hundred thousand dollars in federal funds for economic recovery from the covid epidemic; and consolidation of the municipal office buildings (the present Town building and the former Village building).”

There are no other announced candidates for other Democratic nominations.

The caucus will be open to all, though only registered Democrats can vote.

