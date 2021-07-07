Motorcyclist charged following police pursuit

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A motorcyclist from Canton is accused of fleeing from police after they tried to pull him over.

State police say 32-year-old Cody Blackmer refused to stop on Rensselaer Street in the town of Oswegatchie when they tried to pull him over for driving at close to double the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Troopers say Blackmer increased speed and turned onto State Highway 812 and then onto McIlwee Road. Police say they feared for his safety and ended the pursuit.

The motorcycle was found later in the town of Oswegatchie on the shoulder of Route 812.

Blackmer was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

He was ticketed and released to appear in Oswegatchie town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.