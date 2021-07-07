Rapids fall to 8-19 after loss to Utica

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Collegiate League baseball at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Tuesday night, the Watertown Rapids hosted the Utica Blue Sox.

It was all visitors in this one.

Utica got out to an early lead in the contest and would go on to beat Watertown 10-6.

It was the Rapids’ 11th loss in the last 12 games. Watertown now stands at 8-19 on the season.

The Rapids hit the road for the next two nights. They’ll be at Utica Wednesday and Auburn on Thursday.

Watertown returns home Friday night against Newark. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

