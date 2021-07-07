Advertisement

Relief from the heat

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The humidity is dropping and, thanks to a cold front that’s moving through, it’s going to be cool today.

Temperatures will pretty much stay in the 60s. There will be some sunshine to start, but much of the day will be cloudy and we could see a splash of rain here and there.

It will be a cool night. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

We could see some harsh rainstorms with maybe high winds on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be around 70.

Rain is possible on Friday, too. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be close to 80 and mostly sunny on Saturday.

It will be mostly sunny and around 80 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will both be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 80 both days.

