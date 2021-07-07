Republicans: Cuomo policies to blame for gun violence

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - As Governor Cuomo declares a gun violence emergency in New York state, Republicans say Cuomo’s own policies are to blame for the spike in shootings.

Cuomo announced an ambitious, seven point plan Tuesday to combat the surge in gun violence. It includes stepped up reporting of shootings, targeting high violence areas for help and spending millions on jobs and other help for at-risk youth.

“It’s terrible for him to come out and say this is a gun emergency. He created the gun emergency,” north country assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R - 117th District) said Wednesday.

Blankenbush and other Republicans pointed to several policies which, they say, either spurred violence or did nothing to help the problem.

In particular, Blankenbush cited, the state’s bail reform law, which allows people charged with minor crimes - and some not-so minor crimes - to be released without having to post bail.

“There’s been criminals that have been released on our bail reform act that will go right back out that same day and create the same kind of criminal activity they were doing when they first got arrested,” he said.

Blankenbush also said the surge in shootings shows Cuomo’s signature gun control measure - the SAFE Act, which he pushed through the legislature almost a decade ago - is a failure.

“Our gun control laws are laws that are law abiding citizens are doing right now. It’s the criminal activities, it’s the illegal guns that are coming into the state of New York, that are causing the problem with the gun emergency,” Blankenbush said.

Part of Cuomo’s plan Tuesday involves a new state police task force to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state.

Will Barclay of Pulaski, (R - 120th District) the leader of the Assembly Republicans, assailed what he called “pro-criminal” legislation - he mentioned both bail reform and “raise the age,” which raised the age at which young people can be charged as adults - supported by Cuomo and passed by the state legislature.

Barclay is also troubled by Cuomo’s declaration of a state of emergency. During the COVID epidemic, Republicans routinely criticized Cuomo for abusing his sweeping emergency powers.

Barclay wasn’t sure what, if any, additional powers Cuomo assumes with this emergency declaration, but he’s wary.

“Obviously we saw what he did during the pandemic. I think he enjoyed being the one person running New York state during the pandemic. I think as a result we have bad public policy. I’d hate to see the same thing happen through this declaration,” Barclay said.

