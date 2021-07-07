Route 11 crash impedes traffic in Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - A crash in Calcium impeded traffic around the Wal-Mart Plaza late Tuesday evening.

The collision happened after 8 PM on Route 11 northbound, when a sedan crashed into the back of a Chevrolet pick-up truck in the turning lane for the plaza.

The sedan received heavy damage to front of the body and airbags deployed. The truck appeared to suffer cosmetic damage to the back bumper and both vehicles were towed away.

Two northbound lanes were closed to traffic as crews worked, leaving only the righthand lane available to traffic. This left people looking to get into the plaza looking for a detour.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s, Calcium Fire Department, and Evans Mills Ambulance were on scene.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries, however, our reporter on scene says she saw two people waiting for rides, one of those people receiving a ride from one of the responding sheriffs.

The closed traffic lanes were opened back up by 9 PM.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.