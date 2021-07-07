Advertisement

Stefanik asks Canadian premiers for help reopening border

U.S-Canada border
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - On the heels of a slight easing of Canadian border crossing restrictions, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is asking the heads of Canada’s provinces and territories for help in reopening the border more fully.

In a release, Stefanik said she sent a letter to each premier following “the Canadian government’s easing of their quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians while leaving the border closed to all nonessential travel.”

Stefanik has been asking the Biden Administration to unilaterally open the border to Canadians who want to travel to the U.S., “as this would have an immediate impact on families and businesses along the border.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is the Senate’s majority leader, was in Sackets Harbor Tuesday calling for the U.S. to allow vaccinated Canadians to cross the border if a deal to open it isn’t reached.

“With Canada’s move to ease restrictions on vaccinated Canadians,” Stefanik said, “I am hoping they will follow the science and extend the same treatment to the many Americans who’ve been waiting for over a year to visit their homes or loved ones in Canada.”

The border was closed to nonessential travel in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions have been renewed each month since, most recently in June. Unless extended, they’ll expire at the end of this month.

