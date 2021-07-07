Advertisement

Theodore Too tugboat coming through Eisenhower Lock Thursday

Visitors tour Theodore Too, the incarnation of children's television character, Wednesday, June...
Visitors tour Theodore Too, the incarnation of children's television character, Wednesday, June 27, 2001, at Portland Yacht Services, in Portland, Maine. The boat is on its way back to Halifax after travelling over 6,000 miles since August 2000 teaching boating safety. (AP Photo/Joel Page)(JOEL PAGE | AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - If you grew up watching Canadian television, you’ll likely remember the children’s show about a tugboat named Theodore.

Now you have a chance to see a life-size model of the iconic character in Massena.

The Theodore Too tugboat is expected to arrive at Eisenhower Lock in Massena on Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The St. Lawrence Seaway’s Eisenhower Lock Visitors’ Center will open at 8:30 a.m. to allow the public to watch the tug’s transit through the lock.

The center is located off Route 37 in Massena. Turn right at the traffic light at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall entrance if approaching westbound or left if heading eastbound.

The center entrance is 1.5 miles on the right. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the center.

