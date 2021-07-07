Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) - The Turkey Leg Hut which is nationally known for its “world-famous stuffed turkey legs,” is getting national attention for a dress code change posted on social media.

The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant’s standards as a family-friendly establishment.

“Unfortunately, due to the attire of some guests, we were forced to put this new policy in place as we remain committed to ensuring all guests are comfortable while visiting us,” the Turkey Leg Hut posted on Facebook.

Restaurant management says the goal is to ensure that all guests and staff members are dressed appropriately.

The Turkey Leg Hut dress code policy states:

no excessively revealing clothing (shorts must cover your entire bottom)

no obscene language or baggy clothing

no house attire (including wave caps, du-rags, house shoes or shower caps)

no exposed undergarments (including sports bras, bras, panties or garments resembling these items)

no swimwear of any kind

There has been mixed reactions to the social media post. Some are surprised by the changes while others are in full support of the policy.

There has been mixed reactions to the social media post. Some are surprised by the changes while others are in full support of the policy.

A video posted on Instagram June 27, shows the restaurant’s success with a line of people wrapped down the street and around the block just waiting to get into the establishment.

“Let’s get this Sunday going,” the post reads. “This is two hours before we open.”

Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Price released the following statement in reference to the dress code:

At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It’s unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place.

Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide, so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment.

The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests.

