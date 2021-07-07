United Way seeks partners for ALICE

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York is looking for partners for its ALICE program.

Executive director Jamie Cox talked about the need during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed and is designed to help families who fall through the cracks of the social assistance system.

Partner employers and schools are often the first to see people in need and can refer them to the ALICE program, where they can get help.

You can find out more at unitedway-nny.org/alice or you can call 315-788-5631.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.