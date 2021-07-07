Advertisement

United Way seeks partners for ALICE

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York is looking for partners for its ALICE program.

Executive director Jamie Cox talked about the need during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed and is designed to help families who fall through the cracks of the social assistance system.

Partner employers and schools are often the first to see people in need and can refer them to the ALICE program, where they can get help.

You can find out more at unitedway-nny.org/alice or you can call 315-788-5631.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health
The Watertown Rapids hosted the Utica Blue Sox in Collegiate League baseball Tuesday night.
Rapids fall to 8-19 after loss to Utica
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Relief from the heat
Watertown city council members had a look Tuesday night on the proposed designs for an...
Lawmakers vote to apply for grant for Thompson Park amphitheater