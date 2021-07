WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Every Friday July 9 - This week Fred and the Eds 6:30-8:30

Next week Friday, July 16 Double Axle-three hour concert 6:30-9:30 pm

For more details check out their website

Fred and the Eds at the Waddington Island View Pavillion on Friday, July 9. (Fred and the Eds)

