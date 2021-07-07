Advertisement

Watertown sets public hearing on cannabis opt-out law

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana dispensaries in the city.

City council members say there are too many unknowns about how dispensaries would be regulated.

If they opt out before the end of the year, they could still opt back in once there’s more information from the state.

“There’s so many things down the road we don’t know about, but by opting out, at any time, if we feel it’s being run correctly, I think I may feel better about it,” council member Lisa Ruggiero said, “but there are so many unknowns that by doing this now it gives us time to step back and see what happens.”

“They think any old person can go tomorrow, rent a storefront, and open a dispensary if we don’t opt out, which is completely untrue,” Mayor Jeff Smith said. “There’s a minimum of 150,000 in the state of New York, so it’s not anybody who wants to open a dispensary can do that. It’s a huge misconception.”

The public hearing is set for Monday, July 19 at 7:15 p.m. After that, the council can vote on opting out.

One advocate for allowing dispensaries spoke during privilege of the floor and was later thrown out of the meeting by Smith for speaking again after council members voiced their concerns.

Officers recognized

A pair of city police officers were recognized at Monday night’s council meeting, each for recently saving a life.

Officers Wayne McConnell and Tyler Hill administered life-saving CPR in separate incidents in June and in late spring. They were awarded the Watertown Police Department lifesaving medal.

Later in the meeting, the council approved an additional school resource officer for Case Middle and Wiley Intermediate schools.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Canadian border restrictions ease, but not for everyone
A jet skiing accident left three teenagers injured on Saturday.
Police identify teens involved in jet ski collision
Recreational Marijuana
Hundreds sign petition to allow marijuana shops in Watertown
Stolen rooster
Heartbroken family wants stolen rooster returned

Latest News

Gene-Paul Brennan
Brennan ends county legislator campaign
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Relief from the heat
Watertown city council members had a look Tuesday night on the proposed designs for an...
Lawmakers vote to apply for grant for Thompson Park amphitheater
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay