Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The victim, 32-year-old Amy Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash that killed a woman Tuesday night appears to be linked to a two-vehicle collision earlier.

State police say 32-year-old Amy Salazar walked into the path of a southbound pickup truck operated by 31-year-old Robert Simmons of Evans Mills on Route 11 near Walmart in the town of LeRay around 10:30 p.m.

Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leah Murphy, director of operations for the Evans Mills Rescue Squad, says the victim was also somehow involved in a two-car crash a couple hours earlier on the same stretch of road. Police have not said if the crashes are linked.

Troopers say Simmons was evaluated at the scene by a state police drug recognition expert and showed no signs of impairment.

They say their investigation is continuing.

