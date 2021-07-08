Advertisement

Almost time for VTC’s St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament is coming up soon.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau says 20 teams have signed up and they’re looking for more.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur.

It costs $300 per team to enter.

You can sign up at volunteertransportationcenter.org or by calling 315-303-2590.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay
Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
Police lights
Motorcyclist charged following police pursuit

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center
Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating
JCC open house
JCC open house next week
Jefferson County Sheriff
Woman charged with trespassing & assault
Citing family obligations, John Bufalini will not be defending his Watertown City Golf...
Bufalini bows out of city golf championship