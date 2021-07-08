Almost time for VTC’s St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament is coming up soon.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau says 20 teams have signed up and they’re looking for more.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur.

It costs $300 per team to enter.

You can sign up at volunteertransportationcenter.org or by calling 315-303-2590.

