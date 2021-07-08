Bufalini bows out of city golf championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One talented golfer with multiple city titles will not be participating in this year’s Watertown City Golf Championship.

John Bufalini defeated Bobby Hughes last year, recording his eighth city golf championship in the process.

I’m making a prediction these two will not meet in the final this year. That’s because the defending champion will not compete in this year’s event.

You can hear from Bufalini in the video above. He’s bowing out because of family commitment but plans to shoot for his ninth city golf title in 2022.

