Carl H. Zimmer, 59, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - - Carl H. Zimmer of Watertown, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. He was 59. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Born April 5th, 1962, Carl was the son of Paul H. and Marian Flath Zimmer, Plessis. A marriage to Paula Codd ended in divorce.

He graduated as Salutatorian in 1980 from Alexandria Central School, attended SUNY Morrisville and earned a degree in communication at Jefferson Community College. In 1982, Carl began his career in radio broadcasting at WBRV Boonville. He then went on to become known as “Country Carl” at WSCP in Pulaski. He joined the 790-WTNY radio team in 1986 and was the Public Service Director for several years. He ended his career in broadcasting in 1992 due to health conditions but continued volunteering and working part time until 2019.

Carl loved life, family and friends, trips to the Zimmer Camp, his faith, the outdoors, and music!

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Michael, Plessis; nephews, Patrick (Melissa Bertrand), Dixon, MO, and Peter (Katelyn Barhite), Plessis; uncle Leonard Flath, Lansingburgh; aunt Ruth Barber Bateman, Columbus, GA; 2 great-nieces, Collins and Lia, and cousins.

A service in honor of Carl’s life will be held Sunday July 11th, 2021, 10am at Concordia Lutheran Church, Watertown, NY. Anyone wishing to attend will be required to wear a mask.

A gathering at the Zimmer Camp will be held at a later date.

If desired, donations in Carl’s memory can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, or a local food pantry.

