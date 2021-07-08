Advertisement

Carl H. Zimmer, 59, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - - Carl H. Zimmer of Watertown, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. He was 59. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Born April 5th, 1962, Carl was the son of Paul H. and Marian Flath Zimmer, Plessis. A marriage to Paula Codd ended in divorce.

He graduated as Salutatorian in 1980 from Alexandria Central School, attended SUNY Morrisville and earned a degree in communication at Jefferson Community College. In 1982, Carl began his career in radio broadcasting at WBRV Boonville. He then went on to become known as “Country Carl” at WSCP in Pulaski. He joined the 790-WTNY radio team in 1986 and was the Public Service Director for several years. He ended his career in broadcasting in 1992 due to health conditions but continued volunteering and working part time until 2019.

Carl loved life, family and friends, trips to the Zimmer Camp, his faith, the outdoors, and music!

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Michael, Plessis; nephews, Patrick (Melissa Bertrand), Dixon, MO, and Peter (Katelyn Barhite), Plessis; uncle Leonard Flath, Lansingburgh; aunt Ruth Barber Bateman, Columbus, GA; 2 great-nieces, Collins and Lia, and cousins.

A service in honor of Carl’s life will be held Sunday July 11th, 2021, 10am at Concordia Lutheran Church, Watertown, NY. Anyone wishing to attend will be required to wear a mask.

A gathering at the Zimmer Camp will be held at a later date.

If desired, donations in Carl’s memory can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, or a local food pantry.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
Philip W. Cuppernell
Philip W. Cuppernell, 61, of Ontario
Scott A. Veley
Scott A. Veley, 62, of Sandy Creek
Fatal Car Crash
One-car crash kills Nicholville man

Obituaries

Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats
Gordon A. Peterson, 95, formerly of Adams, died at his home in Fayetteville, NY on July 4, 2021.
Gordon A. Peterson, 95, formerly of Adams
Frank F. Burns, 83, of Dicob Road, Lowville, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s...
Frank F. Burns, 83, of Lowville
Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Park Avenue, Lowville, retired Registered Nurse, passed away...
Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Lowville
Herbert Keith Hale, Sr., age 77, of Edwards, passed away on July 7, 2021 at home under the care...
Herbert Keith Hale Sr., 77, of Edwards
Samaritan Medical Center
Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating