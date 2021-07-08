WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s your chance to celebrate the agriculture and cheese-making industry in Jefferson County.

The Cheddar Cheese Festival returns to Adams this Saturday after having to take last year off due to the pandemic.

Nathan Pistner, plant operator of Great Lakes Cheese, and festival organizer Marlene Norfolk appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

Great Lakes Cheese was the main reason the festival was started more than a decade ago when the business invested $110 million into expanding the plant. Today the plant has approximately 135 employee owners and brings in milk from as many as 50 local farms.

The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the village of Adams and includes live entertainment, activities for children, and plenty of food. Of course, Great Lakes Cheese will be selling its products.

