Copenhagen soccer program makes a comeback

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Summer soccer at is back at Copenhagen Central School.

“I’m excited to be with my friends and score goals,” Ford Wright said.

Wright was one of the many kids in Copenhagen for the American Youth Soccer Organization, a program that hasn’t been around for years but is making a comeback

“t’s funny how the cycle happens,” board member Mindy Johnson said. “You know, my age group now having kids playing in this program.”

Johnson is one of those former players. She says many of her old teammates wanted to get the program back up and running and when the idea came to the forefront, community support started flooding in.

“We have 3-year-olds up to the U-13 players,” Johnson said, “so we targeted a lot of kids who can play in this program.”

Across those age groups, Johnson says about 150 kids have signed up -- many of them local -- getting a chance to reunite with kids their own age.

When asked what his friends are looking forward to with the program, Lucas Overton said, “I think they’re looking forward to just spend time with their friends, too.”

For others, it’s all about the new turf field.

“Just getting to play on it since we have never gotten to play on a turf field and being the first ones to play on it.,” Blake Shambo said.

The program will run for eight weeks, giving the kids a chance to learn the fundamentals while also participating in live games.

Johnson says this wouldn’t have been possible without all hands on deck.

“Every person on that board has had a role and they have rocked that role,” Johnson said, “and that’s why we are here right now and to see it come to fruition, it is remarkable.”

