Fans greet Theodore Too tugboat at Eisenhower Lock

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore Too passed through the Eisenhower Lock on the St. Lawrence Seaway on Thursday. It’s a real tugboat gussied up to look like “Theodore Tugboat” of Canadian children’s television fame.

“It has a face and my mom likes the orange hat,” said Rylee Cross-Power of Massena. “It looks a lot like it does on TV.”

“It’s really cool. It’s really fun,” said Logan Cross of Bombay. “I didn’t think it was going to be this big.”

It was the only stop in the United States for Theodore Too. It’s making its way from Halifax to Hamilton, Ontario. The weather didn’t quite cooperate Thursday, but no one seemed to mind.

“We couldn’t believe the crowds,” said Laurie Demers, of Ogdensburg. “We couldn’t believe the line. I thought we were the only crazy ones getting up this morning to come here to see this.”

It was an overflow crowd. Some had to park on the highway and hiked in. Everybody wanted their own pic. Some thought it was even better than the animated one on TV.

“‘Cause we can see him better,” said Gavin Moore of Heuvelton. “He can move by his self...He can tow ships.”

The Eisenhower Lock did it’s work quickly, raising Theodore Too 40 feet. When it gets to its new home in Hamilton, it will be used to promote all things maritime.

Theodore TOO won’t stop on the United States side again on this trip, but there are plenty of spots where it can be seen from the U.S. as it transits upriver.

