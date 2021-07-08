Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating

Advertisement

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan Medical Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal agency has given Samaritan Medical Center good marks for its overall quality of care.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave Samaritan four out of five stars for overall hospital quality.

Hospital officials say that’s despite the “unprecedented challenges” posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The four-star rating reflects our successful efforts to continuously improve patient safety and quality of care at Samaritan Medical Center,” CEO Thomas Carman said in a release. “Our robust Quality and Safety Program includes a comprehensive review of over 30 quality and safety indicators, each having set targets that we strive to achieve.”

Last year Samaritan received three stars, which is about average nationwide.

CMS rates hospitals on mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

The hospital submitted the data for the rating in October.

