Fire damages Ogdensburg home

City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is helping nine people whose Ogdensburg home was damaged by fire Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the Ogdensburg firefighters union said crews were called to the two-story home near the intersection of Ogden and Lincoln avenues around 8 p.m.

There was heavy fire on the first floor when they arrived and it took about two hours to put out.

Firefighters say the bulk of the fire was knocked down quickly, but it took time to mop up hidden fires on both floors.

The Red Cross says it’s providing financial assistant to the two adults and seven children who lived there. The children range from 6 to 13 years old.

The fire is under investigation.

