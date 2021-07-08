Advertisement

Frank F. Burns, 83, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frank F. Burns, 83, of Dicob Road, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Frank was born December 22, 1937 in Bronx, New York, the son of Frederick and Johanna Dobias Burns. Frank attended school Suffern New York and on May 26, 1962 he married Elaine VanSaun in Midland Park New Jersey. In 1968 moved together with wife and family to a Jefferson County dairy farm, working as a self-employed dairy farmer in Evans Mills, then in 1987 moving to their present address.

He is survived by his wife Elaine; five children, son Kenneth and his wife Missy Burns of Lowville; a daughter Sandie and Darren Paul of Newport Tennessee; son Scott Burns and fiancée Jen Stanford Johnson of Beaver Falls; son Frank and Rhunette Burns of Croghan; son Jim Burns and companion Kathie Egloff of Lowville; a sister Jude and her husband Richard Law of Safford Arizona; fourteen grandchildren, Amy Burns Godlewski (Joseph); Stacy Burns Godlewski (Andrew); Stephanie Self Reed; Kyle Hart; Myanna Gokey White; Joshua Burns; Wyatt Gokey; Tyler Burns; Brandon Burns; Kaitlyn Burns; Cassidy Burns; Lauren Burns; Jonathon Burns; Aydin Burns; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his twin sister Helen and her husband Dan Lellek; a brother Donald and his wife Debbie Burns.

Frank was a father figure to many and Cranberry Lake was his home away from home, where he loved to fish on his pontoon boat and camp. Frank especially enjoyed the company of his two labs, Molly B and Maggie B.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life gathering which will be held on Saturday July 10, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p. m. located at the family home 8026 Dicob Road Lowville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gordon A. Peterson, 95, formerly of Adams, died at his home in Fayetteville, NY on July 4, 2021.
Gordon A. Peterson, 95, formerly of Adams
Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Park Avenue, Lowville, retired Registered Nurse, passed away...
Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Lowville
Herbert Keith Hale, Sr., age 77, of Edwards, passed away on July 7, 2021 at home under the care...
Herbert Keith Hale Sr., 77, of Edwards
Samaritan Medical Center
Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating

Obituaries

JCC open house
JCC open house next week
Volunteer Transportation Center's St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament
Almost time for VTC’s St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament
Jefferson County Sheriff
Woman charged with trespassing & assault
Citing family obligations, John Bufalini will not be defending his Watertown City Golf...
Bufalini bows out of city golf championship
Ogdensburg firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home near the intersection of...
Fire damages Ogdensburg home
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Rain off & on with possible afternoon thunderstorms