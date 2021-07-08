Frank F. Burns, 83, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frank F. Burns, 83, of Dicob Road, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Frank was born December 22, 1937 in Bronx, New York, the son of Frederick and Johanna Dobias Burns. Frank attended school Suffern New York and on May 26, 1962 he married Elaine VanSaun in Midland Park New Jersey. In 1968 moved together with wife and family to a Jefferson County dairy farm, working as a self-employed dairy farmer in Evans Mills, then in 1987 moving to their present address.

He is survived by his wife Elaine; five children, son Kenneth and his wife Missy Burns of Lowville; a daughter Sandie and Darren Paul of Newport Tennessee; son Scott Burns and fiancée Jen Stanford Johnson of Beaver Falls; son Frank and Rhunette Burns of Croghan; son Jim Burns and companion Kathie Egloff of Lowville; a sister Jude and her husband Richard Law of Safford Arizona; fourteen grandchildren, Amy Burns Godlewski (Joseph); Stacy Burns Godlewski (Andrew); Stephanie Self Reed; Kyle Hart; Myanna Gokey White; Joshua Burns; Wyatt Gokey; Tyler Burns; Brandon Burns; Kaitlyn Burns; Cassidy Burns; Lauren Burns; Jonathon Burns; Aydin Burns; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his twin sister Helen and her husband Dan Lellek; a brother Donald and his wife Debbie Burns.

Frank was a father figure to many and Cranberry Lake was his home away from home, where he loved to fish on his pontoon boat and camp. Frank especially enjoyed the company of his two labs, Molly B and Maggie B.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life gathering which will be held on Saturday July 10, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p. m. located at the family home 8026 Dicob Road Lowville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

