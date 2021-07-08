Group plans to restore, reopen Sackets Harbor’s oldest church

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - It has been inactive for years, but will soon be a hub for history.

The Old Stone Chapel in Sackets Harbor has been around since 1823 and is believed to be the oldest Episcopal church in the north country.

Countless worshippers sat in the pews.

“Ulysses S. Grant, former president, was stationed at the Madison Barracks twice. He worshipped in this church. His son was baptized in this church, and we have a pew believed to be the Grant family pew when they worshipped here,” said Sackets Harbor Historical Society President Dave Altieri.

The chapel, with all of its history, was recently bought by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society. Keeping it a local landmark is important to them, but there’s a list of things to do.

“For one, it’s never had running water. So, there’s never been a restroom. We have to redo an old ADA ramp, and do some minor changes,” said Altieri.

When the rain is coming down hard, it poses some issues for the upper levels of the chapel - problems they hope to resolve with the restoration project.

“This is recent water damage. Water sometimes comes through the steeple and eventually ran and seeped through the ceiling, causing this damage to the plaster. We’ve done some things to control the water as a temporary measure,” said Altieri.

Officials are looking to raise $150,000 for the improvements, and will soon host open houses and fundraisers.

“We also want to establish a fund for future maintenance. These older buildings are costly to maintain,” said Altieri.

The church hasn’t held a service since 2006, but officials have big plans to bring those services back, among other things.

“We’d like to use it for anything appropriate for use in a space such as this. We’d welcome services of any denomination, if someone wanted a wedding, as well as small concerts, other performances, speakers, even art shows,” said Altieri.

The historical society is partnering with the Northern New York Community Foundation.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so through either organization.

