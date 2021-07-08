Heavy rain and storms on Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain dry for the large majority of the night before rain arrives in Thursday.

Rain will come into the forecast after midnight tonight and should remain largely light in nature until later in the day Thursday. While we will see rain the large majority of the day we will also see some breaks and possible sunshine. Any sunshine we get will help feed the severe weather threat that will increase into the afternoon and evening hours.

Heavy rain and training storms could lead to a flash flooding threat into the overnight hours Thursday into early Friday morning. The good news with this is the flash flooding threat will remain on the lower end of the scale and will be confined to mostly Lewis County.

Heavy rain will start to move out on Friday, but not before a few inches of rain has fallen across the north country.

During the day time hours Saturday and Sunday we will remain largely dry before a few showers overnight.

