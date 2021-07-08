Herbert Keith Hale Sr., 77, of Edwards

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Herbert Keith Hale, Sr., age 77, of Edwards, passed away on July 7, 2021 at home under the care of his family and hospice.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a reception at the Edwards Fire Hall. Burial will be private. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Keith was born on November 5, 1943 in Gouverneur to the late Herbert E. and Evelyn C. (Patterson) Hale. He attended school in Newton Falls and graduated from Edwards Central School in 1962.

Keith married Linda M. Greene on May 30, 1964 in Harrisville. He had worked for Sunnyside Dairy in Edwards delivering milk. He then worked as a rewinder for Newton Falls Paper Mill for 33 years until they closed.

Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, going on car rides, sighting in his guns, and playing his Lotto tickets, AKA his “Scratchies”. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids, giving them all suckers every time he saw them.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hale of Edwards, two sons, Herbert Hale, Jr. and his fiancé, Shelly Whitmore of Waddington, William “Bill” Hale and his companion, Melissa Tulip, of Edwards, three daughters, Michelle and Steve Morehouse of Edwards, Jenelle and Chico Whitmarsh of Edwards, and Audrey Tebo and her companion, Joe FitzGerald of Ogdensburg, and two brothers, Gary and Sue Hale and Gene and Diane Hale.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Brian, Morgan, Megan, Cortney, Nathan, Jeneca, Abbie, Martina, Adriana, Joey, Kristyn, and Connor, and 8 great-grandchildren, Myles, Kemper, Jocelynne, Lily, Ally, Melinda, Lukus, and Wyatt.

Donations in memory of Keith may be made to the Edwards Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 29, Edwards NY 13635.

