Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Park Avenue, Lowville, retired Registered Nurse, passed away peacefully on July 6th , 2021 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, with her children by her side.

Mrs. Woolshlager worked as a telephone operator at the Telephone Co. in Lowville from 1940-1943. She then worked as an RN at Lewis Co. General Hospital for 5 years and at Illion Hospital for 1 year. She then worked in Lewis Co. Public Health Nursing for 19 years, retiring in 1983.

Mrs. Woolshlager was born April 6, 1923 in the Town of Greig, the daughter of Frederick and Della Walker Morrissey. At age 5, after the death of her mother, she was adopted by Ethel G. Clark, Lowville. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy as a member of the National Honor Society in 1940, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1947 from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated 1st in her class.

She married Harold F. Woolshlager on June 25, 1949 at the Lowville Methodist Church with the Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Mr. Woolshlager died May 30, 1995.

Mrs. Woolshlager was a volunteer for the American Heart Association as Memorial Chairman for more than 25 years and was active with the Lewis Co. Blood Donor Program for over 25 years. She also served on the Board of the Village of Lowville Housing Authority. She and Harold were active members of the Lewis Co.Agricultural Society, and she volunteered for many years at the Lewis Co. Fair.

She was a member of the Lowville Methodist Church for over 70 years, and a member of the Lowville American Legion Auxiliary for over 65 years. She also was a member of the Nurses Twig of the Hospital Auxiliary, and a member of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. She was a member of the Lupus Foundation of America for over 40 years, and received the N.N.Y. Volunteer of the Year Award in 1995 .

Isabel was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, & other family members. She particularly enjoyed spending summers at the family camp at Brantingham Lake and trips to Florida with her husband Harold.

Even after retiring as an RN, Isabel continued in her role as a caregiver, always helping and caring for others. She was generous, loving, and selfless, and she devoted her life to putting the needs of others first. Throughout her life, Isabel made the world a better & brighter place for others. She truly had a heart of gold. Isabel was the heart and soul of the Woolshlager family.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry & Karen Woolshlager, Camillus; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy & Robert Walseman, Lowville and Susan & Jeffrey Virkler, Liverpool; 5 grandchildren - Lauryn & Mitchell Virkler, Shauna (Greg) Moore, Todd McMahon, and Matthew (Brittany) Woolshlager; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother, Franklin (Trudy) Morrissey and sisters Gladys Bramhall, Leona (Billy) Sargent, Evelyn (Kenneth) Hill & sisters-in-law, Bernice (Charles) Carter, & Anita (Earl) Curtiss.

A granddaughter, Brooke Walseman, died in 1980, and a brother, Frederick Morrissey Jr. died in infancy.

Isabel’s family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to the in-home caregivers, especially Shirley Lyndaker, who along with Isabel’s children helped keep Isabel at home for many years. We would also like to express our profound gratitude to the 3rd floor staff of the Lewis County RHCF for their loving and compassionate care of Isabel. Isabel’s children were with her on a daily basis while she resided there, with the exception of the extended closure due to the Covid pandemic.

The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, Retired Methodist Minister, officiating. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Donations in Isabel’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society , PO Box 10727, Rochester, NY 14610; Lupus & Allied Diseases Assoc., Inc., PO Box 170, Verona, NY 13478; or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

