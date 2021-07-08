JCC open house next week
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still room if you want to attend next week’s in-person open house at Jefferson Community College.
Admissions director Chelsea Marra says the open house includes a full tour of the campus.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning,
The open house is at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12.
Classes this fall will be offered in-person, online, or as a combination of the two.
You can find out more and register for the open house at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
You can apply to JCC at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions.
