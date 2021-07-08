Advertisement

Man allegedly breaks window, hits neighbor with baseball bat

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of breaking his neighbor’s apartment door window and hitting him with a baseball bat.

Jefferson County sheriff deputies say 36-year-old Jonathan Belden used the wooden bat to break the window at the East Main Street apartment. He then allegedly partially entered the home, swung the bat, and hit his neighbor.

Belden was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Theresa town court and jailed on $1 cash bail or $5 bond. He will appear in Adams village court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay
Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
Police lights
Motorcyclist charged following police pursuit

Latest News

After a years-long absence, summer soccer returns to Copenhagen Central School.
Copenhagen soccer program makes a comeback
Back on the pitch with Copenhagen soccer
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
WWNY Republicans: Cuomo policies to blame for gun violence