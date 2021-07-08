Man allegedly breaks window, hits neighbor with baseball bat

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of breaking his neighbor’s apartment door window and hitting him with a baseball bat.

Jefferson County sheriff deputies say 36-year-old Jonathan Belden used the wooden bat to break the window at the East Main Street apartment. He then allegedly partially entered the home, swung the bat, and hit his neighbor.

Belden was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Theresa town court and jailed on $1 cash bail or $5 bond. He will appear in Adams village court at a later date.

