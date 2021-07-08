Advertisement

Man charged in Watertown bomb threats

Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man has been charged with making a pair of bomb threats in Watertown last month.

Watertown city police say 30-year-old Michael Tweedy of 1030 Arsenal Street allegedly called in bomb threats at Planet Fitness and Skyline Apartments on June 25.

Several people were evacuated from both places for an extended period of time while bomb-detection dogs from Fort Drum searched the buildings.

He was arrested Thursday morning and as of around noon was awaiting arraignment on two counts of making a terroristic threat.

