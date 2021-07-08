Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning Thursday after falling 20-feet off a cliff onto the water’s edge in Sackets Harbor.

Officials say the man was intoxicated at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and fell off of a cliff ledge, rendering him unconscious.

A friend he was with called in the emergency at around 2 a.m.

Officials responded and called in back up for water rescue.

Rescuers rappelled down the cliffside and got him off the water’s edge and into a Watertown water rescue boat. He was then taken to a boat launch and transported to Samaritan Medical Center, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Official say there were no visible injuries on the man, but he was knocked out.

First responders warn visitors to the battlefield to stay off the ledge.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been to that cliff for someone falling over. So, definitely stay on the other side of the rock wall. For no reason should you go to the water’s edge of the rock wall because there is an unstable cliff that can give out an any second and you will fall. And, as we found out, it is very challenging to get you out, especially if there’s inclement weather or the middle of the night. So, definitely stay on the other side of the rock wall,” said Grayden Brunet, Sackets Harbor Fire and Rescue EMS captain.

Henderson Fire Department also responded with a boat and Guilfoyle Ambulance was on scene.

