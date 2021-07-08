Met Opera: Porgy and Bess

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

A Fathom event

The Met Opera On the Big Screen

Wednesday, July 14 1:00 Pm and 6:30 PM

BY GEORGE GERSHWIN, DUBOSE AND DOROTHY HEYWARD, AND IRA GERSHWIN

Smashing box office records when it premiered during the 2019–20 season, the Met’s landmark staging of this American classic returns, with many of its original cast members reprising their celebrated portrayals. Bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue reunite as the title couple, leading a superb ensemble that also includes soprano Janai Brugger as Clara, soprano Latonia Moore as Serena, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves as Maria, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Sportin’ Life, bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Crown, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Jake. David Robertson once again takes to podium to conduct.

The worldwide copyrights in the works of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin for this presentation are licensed by the Gershwin family.

GERSHWIN is a registered trademark of Gershwin Enterprises. Porgy and Bess is a registered trademark of Porgy and Bess Enterprises.

A co-production of the Metropolitan Opera; Dutch National Opera, Amsterdam; and English National Opera

